Opta predicts new final Championship table and points with very tight Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Burnley calls

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 17th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Leeds United remain outside of the Championship’s automatic promotion places – and statistical experts Opta have cast their verdict on where Daniel Farke’s side will finish and with how many points.

Leeds briefly moved into the division’s second automatic promotion spot with last weekend’s 2-0 win at home to QPR before being overtaken again by Sheffield United as the Blades recorded a 1-0 success at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City derby.

After 15 games of the new campaign, Leeds find themselves third on 29 points, two points behind both the second-placed Blades and leaders Sunderland. The Whites are only two points clear of fourth-placed Burnley who themselves are two points ahead of both fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Watford.

Ahead of next weekend’s return to action after the international break, statistical experts Opta have released their latest supercomputer prediction as to how the final Championship table will look. Here is a full rundown in reverse order including very tight Leeds, Blades, Sunderland and Burnley calls.

Expected points: 43 (rounded down from 43.22).

1. 24th: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Expected points: 43 (rounded down from 43.22). Photo: Ian Hodgson

Photo Sales
Expected points: 47.

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Expected points: 47. Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Expected points: 48.

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Expected points: 48. Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Expected points: 51.

4. 21st: Plymouth Argyle

Expected points: 51. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Expected points: 52.

5. 20th: Preston North End

Expected points: 52. Photo: Richard Sellers

Photo Sales
Expected points: 55.

6. 19th: Oxford United

Expected points: 55. Photo: Adam Davy

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipBurnleySunderlandSheffield UnitedDaniel FarkeBladesSheffield Wednesday
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice