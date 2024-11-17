Leeds briefly moved into the division’s second automatic promotion spot with last weekend’s 2-0 win at home to QPR before being overtaken again by Sheffield United as the Blades recorded a 1-0 success at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City derby.

After 15 games of the new campaign, Leeds find themselves third on 29 points, two points behind both the second-placed Blades and leaders Sunderland. The Whites are only two points clear of fourth-placed Burnley who themselves are two points ahead of both fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Watford.

Ahead of next weekend’s return to action after the international break, statistical experts Opta have released their latest supercomputer prediction as to how the final Championship table will look. Here is a full rundown in reverse order including very tight Leeds, Blades, Sunderland and Burnley calls.