Devastated fans gathered in their hundreds outside Elland Road in protest of the Argentinian's departure, praising his legacy at the club.

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers to share their messages to Bielsa.

Here's what you had to say:

Marcelo Bielsa greets young fans on his arrival at Elland Road

Gary Cox: "You gave us back our credibility and made the dream come true. You will never be forgotten Marcelo."

Seona Rowing: "Thank you and I‘m sorry for the lack of respect…when you have shown us nothing but love, loyalty and decency, you showed us we can believe and dreams will come true, for everything I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

David Hilliam: "Muchas Gracias - you are a legend in the sport, a hero to all you have coached and a father to every single Leeds United fan across the world. We will miss you dearly."

Wendy Brookes: "Thank you for all you have done for our club Marcelo. Leeds fans will always love and respect you and never forget you."

Chris Wright: "You awoke the giant and made men out of boys Marcelo. Thank you big man MOT."

Philip Parker: "We love you and thank you for everything you have done for this club, we wish you could stay, you will always be in our hearts and minds,Mr Bielsa you are a legend."

Roger Middleton: "Sad way for the journey to end but thanks for the ride you wiped out 16 years of hurt getting us back to the Premier League succeeding where numerous had failed. You will remain forever in our hearts mentioned in the same breath as the greatest of them all Don Revie."

John Peaker: "Thank you for what you did for LUFC. Your name will always be remembered by Leeds fans."

Kevin Basford: "The top managers all respect this man, he is considered to be the best manager in the world by the best managers in the world, thank you for everything you have done for Leeds and above all the way you have always played by the rules setting the stand for honesty and integrity on and off the pitch."

Robert Millar: "Thank you again Marcelo you gave us our club back it was an incredible journey and I for one will miss you."

Jane Gibson: "Such a brilliant coach, We will certainly miss you. Thanks for what you did for our club, going to be missed. MOT."

Richard Harry Bellhouse: "Total respect Marcelo....thanks for the memories"