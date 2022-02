The club confirmed the departure in a statement this morning and are expected to replace him with former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch.

As the news spread across the city, a crowd of around 200 people built up at Elland Road - fans said they were "devastated" as they chanted Bielsa's name.

Here are 17 pictures, taken by our photographer Tony Johnson, as fans paid their respects to Bielsa's legacy:

1. Leeds United have sacked Marcelo Bielsa and are expected to replace him with former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch Photo Sales

2. The club confirmed the news this morning, less tahn 24 hours after a 4-0 defeat at Elland Road by Tottenham Hotspur Photo Sales

3. Leeds are sitting 16th in the Premier League table, two points clear of the drop zone after a six-game winless streak and four straight defeats at the hands of Everton, Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs Photo Sales

4. Leeds United fans arrived outside Elland Road this morning Photo Sales