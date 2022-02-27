Bielsa sacked: Live updates as Leeds United fans protest outside Elland Road after club sack Marcelo Bielsa

Fans are gathering outside Elland Road in protest against Leeds United's decision to sack Marcelo Bielsa.

By Tony Gardner
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 11:42 am
Updated Sunday, 27th February 2022, 11:44 am

The club confirmed the departure in a statement this morning and are expected to replace him with former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch.

The news comes less than 24 hours after a 4-0 defeat at Elland Road by Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds are sitting 16th in the Premier League table, two points clear of the drop zone after a six-game winless streak and four straight defeats at the hands of Everton, Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs.

Whites fan Ethan Blackburn, aged 9, from Castleford

Follow our blog below for live reactions from Elland Road.

Bielsa sacked: Live updates as fans gather outside Elland Road

Last updated: Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 13:06

  • Leeds United have sacked Marcelo Bielsa
  • The club is expected to replace him with former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch
  • Fans say they are ‘devastated’ as they gather outside Elland Road in protest
  • The crowd is building as news of Bielsa’s departure spreads through the city
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 13:06

Burley Banksy says Bielsa ‘changed his life'

Andy McVeigh, known as Burley Banksy, tweeted that Bielsa has shown “integrity, morals, honour, honesty”.

The street artist is well known for his work painting Leeds United kits and quotes on objects around the city.

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 12:51

What fans outside Elland Road have to say as Bielsa sacked

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 13:01

Kalvin Phillips shares emotional video as he thanks Bielsa for ‘everything'

Kalvin Phillips has shared an emotional video which shows him embracing Marcelo Bielsa after Leeds United were promoted to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire Pirlo, as he is affectionately known among Whites supporters, said in a tweet: “Thank you Marcelo for everything you have done for me.

“You saw in me what I didn’t even see in myself. You helped me grow as a player but most importantly as a person.

“Wishing you all the best in your next chapter. “

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 12:40

'You will be loved forever': Supporters' Trust writes moving letter to Bielsa

'You will be loved forever': Leeds United Supporters' Trust writes moving letter to Marcelo Bielsa

An open letter from Leeds United Supporters' Trust

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 12:39

Watch as fans chant Marcelo Bielsa’s name outside Elland Road

The crowd has now built to around 200 people.

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 12:18

Police arrive at Elland Road

There is now a police presence at Elland Road as crowds gather outside the stadium.

Fans are protesting against the club’s decision to sack Bielsa, chanting his name.

Police officers outside Elland Road
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 12:16

Whites fan travelled from Scotland at 4am this morning

Leon Sinclair, originally from Bramhope, drove down from his home in Scotland at 4am this morning.

“I had a feeling last night,” he said.

“I’m shocked. I don’t think he deserved that, I think they could have at least waited until the summer to get the season out the way.

“For what he’s done at Leeds United, it’s taken so long to get back, they could have at least given him more time.”

Leon Sinclair
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 12:01

Leeds United players react to Bielsa’s departure

Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 12:13

Crowd steadily building outside Elland Road

As the news that Marcelo Bielsa has been sacked spreads through the city, a crowd is steadily building outside Elland Road.

Our reporter outside the stadium, Tony Gardner, estimates a crowd of around 60 people are there now.

Fans have told him they are “devastated” at the news.

Crowds building outside Elland Road
Sunday, 27 February, 2022, 12:03

‘Bielsa made Leeds fans whole’ says Leeds City Council leader

Leeds City Council leader James Lewis has reacted to news of Bielsa’s departure.

