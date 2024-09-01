Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Willy Gnonto has made a Leeds United future declaration and explained the decision to sign a new four-year Whites deal.

Gnonto handed in a transfer request following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last summer amid rejected bids from Everton but the winger stayed put and boss Daniel Farke eventually reintegrated the Italian back into the group.

The Italian international went on to make 46 appearances for Leeds over the course of the 2023-24 campaign but the season ended in a heart-breaking Championship play-off final defeat to Southampton and the 20-year-old winger’s future was again the subject of much debate this summer.

Gnonto, though, unlike last season’s star men Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray, stayed put and Leeds announced on Saturday morning that the winger had signed a new four-year deal with the Whites.

That, says Gnonto, was down to the combination of feeling happy and at home in tandem with the club’s ambition. All in all, it led to Gnonto seeing his future at Leeds. The Italian first joined Leeds from FC Zurich in the summer of 2022.

Speaking to LUTV, Gnonto was asked why was the decision made for him to commit his future to the club and explained: “I have been here two years now, I'm going into my third season. I am really happy to be here. Since the start, I can say it's been my second home. I really enjoy being here and with the ambition of the club I see my future here. It feels really good. I am really happy for this extension and I am really happy to be here."

Asked how he would describe his Leeds journey so far, Gnonto smiled: “I think it's been many ups and downs and going into this season I feel like it's important for me to find some consistency. I feel like the right place to do it is here so I am really happy and I can't wait to keep going with it."