Leeds United's hopes of securing an immediate return to the Premier League will be given a stern test when Daniel Farke's side travel to Swansea City on Tuesday night.
The Whites are firmly in contention for an automatic promotion spot after they collected six points from their visit to Bristol City and Saturday's home clash with Rotherham United. That all means Farke and his players will travel to Swansea knowing a combination of a win and Southampton failing to take maximum points from their game with Bristol City would see the Whites jump into the top two.
By contrast, Swansea's focus is to ensure they don't have to look over their shoulders at the relegation zone and to build on Saturday's hard earned home win against Hull City.
Both Farke and Swans counterpart Luke Williams have several big calls to make ahead of the game as they contend with a number of key absentees. The YEP looks at the latest team news and injury updates as Leeds look to hand another boost to their promotion push.