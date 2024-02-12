Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United forward Robbie Fowler admits his 'blood ran cold' when he heard of fans waiting outside Patrick Bamford's house after last season's penalty miss against Newcastle United.

Bamford has recently opened up on the abuse he received from sections of the fanbase during last season's relegation from the Premier League. The striker was targeted by supporters for abuse on social media and that intensified when he missed a crucial penalty at home to Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old was forced to deactivate social media accounts but in a recent episode of the 'My Mate's A Footballer' podcast, Bamford explained how he arrived home to see people waiting outside his house. The club quickly condemned such behaviour and Fowler couldn't believe what he'd heard.

“To hear Patrick Bamford reveal that he was paid a home visit by angry Leeds fans after missing a crucial penalty last season made my blood run cold,” Fowler wrote in his Sunday Mirror column. “Bamford later had to cancel his social media account after threats were made against his family.

“Do those Leeds fans who took the trouble to find where he loved so that they could threateningly park their cars across his driveway actually think their centre-forward missed on purpose?”

Manager Daniel Farke was also quick to condemn the actions of a minority in last week's press conference, insisting that professional footballers can expect criticism but the intimidation of Bamford was out of line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relationship between Bamford and Leeds supporters has been tense through parts of this season but the forward's recent form has eased frustrations. Since making his first start of the season against Birmingham, the Whites man has scored five goals in nine appearances across all competitions, including the opener in Saturday's 3-0 win at home to Rotherham.