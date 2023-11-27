One Swansea City star is targeting more goals when he goes up against Leeds United on Wednesday after finally breaking his Championship duck over the weekend. Swansea have put together a frustrating campaign so far this season, currently 17th place, and their frustrations continued on Saturday.

Michael Duff's men took a two-goal lead at home to Hull City only to go on to blow the advantage and draw 2-2, making it three games without a win for the Welsh side ahead of their clash with in-form Leeds on Wednesday. There were some positives for Swansea, though, and one of them came in the form of a goal for Jamie Paterson.

Paterson scored the opener in the game and that was his first Championship goal of the season, no less than 15 games in. Paterson is an attacking midfielder, so Swansea don't necessarily expect too many goals from him, but having scored nine and assisted nine in his first season with the club, there has been a clear drop-off, with the Bristol City star failing to score in 23 Championship outings last season.

“Not scoring has been playing on my mind,” he admitted after the game against Hull. “I’ve had a few half-chances here and there, but I’ve been desperate for a league goal this season. It’s probably the longest I’ve gone without scoring, so hopefully that’s the start now.

“I got one in the cup, but you want to score as many league goals as you can. With the injury last season, I didn’t score so that’s been playing on my mind and I’ve been slashing at things. Pato (assistant head coach Paterson) has been on to me about shooting more, and I probably wouldn’t have hit the shot for the goal if that hadn’t been on my mind. Then, for the second one, I’ve shot from a long way out, but that’s rebounded to Yatesy and he’s put it in. I just want to score more goals now, and we want to climb the table.”

While Paterson might gain confidence, the two-goal collapse will do Swansea no favours as a collective, and particularly ahead of a tough-looking trip to Elland Road. Swans boss Duff said after the game: "It’s frustrating. We were good value for our 2-0 lead at half-time and we caused them a lot of problems.

“We played some good football with penetration, which is what we are looking for. We found players in pockets and then getting forward from them, which is something we have been looking to get better at.