KEITH INGHAM: Despite saying that I expected to beat Rotherham United on a chilly night in South Yorkshire it didn’t surprise me one bit that we came away with only one point from the New York Stadium. This is Leeds so you kind of expect it from time to time.

Leeds were bright and ahead within six minutes. Player-of-the-Month Crysencio Summerville finished off a lovely move with an excellent finish. Without a doubt this game should have been put to bed by the break but woeful finishing by Dan James and Glen Kamara let chances go begging.To make things worse, Rotherham equalised in the dying seconds before half-time. It could have been worse but for a good save by Illan Meslier and a goal-line clearance by Liam Cooper. Leeds had opportunities too, Joel Piroe weakly shooting into the keeper’s welcome hands and substitute Willy Gnonto blasting one over the bar.In the last 10 minutes Jaidon Anthony thought he’d won the game but the goal was disallowed because Patrick Bamford was offside. After a pretty impressive run this was disappointing. Leeds must learn if you have a team on the back foot you need to make it count, something they seem to struggle to do. Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

NEIL GREWER: This was two points dropped, following a disappointing evening which had started so brightly at the New York Stadium. Leeds United should have had this one sewn up by half time and the fact it wasn’t, was entirely of their own making. Following excellent build-up play and finishing resulting in Crysencio Summerville opening the scoring, further excellent chances were wasted by several players.Had Leeds gained a second goal from any of these opportunities I am sure the game would have been won. Instead, Rotherham were allowed to equalise following a series of mistakes and missed opportunities to clear the ball. There is a theory that every goal conceded results from at least three mistakes – that point was proved as there were probably six opportunities to win/clear the ball.That was very frustrating, especially in the final minutes of the first half The second half was much closer as Rotherham thrived on their equaliser and dug in for a draw.

Still, Leeds created and missed opportunities and some refereeing decisions could have changed in our favour if VAR was available, but the real cause of dropping two points was poor finishing in the first half. Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

ANDY RHODES: In the first game following the latest international break we might have hoped for a better result against one of the Championship’s struggling sides. A 1-1 draw at the Millers isn’t the end of the world, but when the pace at the top of the league is so relentless it’s easy to feel disappointed.That being said, Rotherham United held Ipswich Town to a draw before the break and the Tractor Boys suffered defeat on Saturday night. Leeds started well on Friday night and had they got the two goals their first-half dominance warranted, the Jury might be more upbeat. But these results happen in the Championship.In the promotion season there were defeats in games we ought to have won and, although this is a bump in the road, the performances have been outstanding for the past few weeks. Daniel Farke will want to get back to winning ways in midweek when Swansea City come to town. A victory would quickly put to bed any lingering disappointment. Man of the match: Crycensio Summerville.

DAVID WATKINS: The Jury got this one wrong! Like most of our fans, we expected three points… but we also worried this was exactly the sort of game where we might stumble; a bit like the trip to Stoke City maybe? Once again, we did enough in the first half to win a couple of games but, sadly it was that old failing in front of goal that let us down. Hitting the target five times from 18 attempts isn’t good enough.We got off to the perfect start, Crysencio Summerville again acting out the part of his song by cutting in from the left and curling another cracking shot inside the far post. He was put through by quick thinking and even quicker feet by Georginio Rutter. Crysencio should have added a second later but this time the keeper denied him with an outstretched leg. With seconds to go in the first half, we gave up the lead to a sloppy goal when we missed three tackles in and around our own box. A poor goal and even worse timing.The second half saw the Millers grind their way into the game and only a fine block by Liam Cooper and a save by Illan Meslier prevented this from ending like that Stoke City fiasco! Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

