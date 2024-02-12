Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On loan Leeds United winger Ian Poveda could do his parent club a massive promotion favour when Sheffield Wednesday head to Leicester City on Tuesday evening.

Poveda was a surprise deadline-day exit from Elland Road, making the short move south to Wednesday on loan for the remainder of this season. The 24-year-old was on the fringes of Daniel Farke's plans at Leeds and with his contract expiring in the summer, that temporary exit from Elland Road will become permanent.

Having come off the bench for his debut against Huddersfield, Poveda started at home to Birmingham City on Friday, producing some excellent footwork to set up Iké Ugbo for the opening goal in a 2-0 win. The Colombian will likely start again at Leicester on Tuesday and is 'focused' on nicking an unlikely result from the King Power Stadium.

“I really enjoyed myself,” he told Sky Sports after beating Birmingham. “The lads are great, and we’ve been working hard in the training sessions - I feel like we deserved the win… I feel like I’m at a stage in my career where I just need to be playing games, and the manager here put a lot of faith in me.

“So I felt like Sheffield Wednesday was a good club to join, it’s a big club, so I’m happy to be here to try and help us get out of the relegation zone and stay in the league.

“I feel like we have to go game by game. Obviously the next one is a tough game against Leicester, but I’m sure we’re going to be focused. Everyone is going to be working hard, and we’re not thinking too much about the future - it’s about the games coming up and focusing on them. That’s what it’s all about.”

