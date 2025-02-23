Leeds United can further increase the gap on Sunderland when they face Sheffield United on Monday.

Luke O’Nien insists Sunderland’s current position in the table is ‘irrelevant’ with so much still to play for in the Championship promotion race.

Sunderland suffered their second defeat of the week on Saturday, with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson handing Hull City a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light after fumbling Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt’s corner. The Black Cats were hoping a return home would allow them to bounce back from Monday’s crushing 2-1 loss at Elland Road but further ground was lost instead.

At least one of Leeds or Sheffield United will increase their points tally on Monday while Burnley’s Friday night thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday threatened to cut Sunderland from the chasing pack, an outcome that looks more likely following their weekend defeat. But a defiant O’Nien pointed towards the amount of points still to be claimed before May, urging his teammates to keep pushing forward.

“It's a game-by-game,” O’Nien told the Sunderland Echo when asked if automatic promotion is beyond his side. “What we do, the systems we play, every game we play, we've got to evolve and maybe we didn't do that today, but tomorrow will be a big day for us where the team will get better if we watch it. I've said it from the start of the season, from the very first game. We’ve won games and been at the top to where we are at the minute right now.

“There's a hell of a lot of work to do. When you win a game, if you go into first or second, it's irrelevant. It's where you are on the 46th game that's the most important. So there's a lot of minutes to be played, a lot of points to get picked up and our focus isn't just to win a game, look at the table and get all emotional. It's win, lose, reflect, make sure the team moves forward and go towards the next game.”

Sunderland have kept pace with the likes of Leeds for longer than many expected, with a new manager and young group finding the consistency to maintain a genuine automatic promotion push. But the Black Cats’ squad also lacks depth compared to their main rivals and following back-to-back defeats, there is a growing belief that Regis Le Bris’ side are looking fatigued going into the all-important run-in.

“I think it's fair to say in my debut season, I remember getting to this kind of stage of the season and, yeah, maybe feeling a little bit heavy-legged,” O’Nien admitted. “But that's up to us experienced boys to lead their offer of advice and guide and support them. But equally, it's just a 90-minute game of football. It's something that we enjoy.

“And if you win, it's going to come a lot easier. So our job is now to keep winning, create momentum where people, you know, you create energy. And that's going to be my job now going into tomorrow is to create that energy.”