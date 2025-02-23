Slice of history as Leeds United group offers books with articles from Whites legends

A Leeds United group is providing the chance to own a slice of Whites history.

Leeds United group Marching Out Together are offering a slice of Whites history by auctioning books featuring articles from club legends.

Marching Out Together member Lionel Jones has donated a pair of 1970’s yearbooks to support fundraising for working costs whilst also raising money for the Leeds Fans Foodbank.

The ‘Leeds United Book Of Football’ books contain articles by the iconic Revie squad as ‘their own official book by all the team and the staff’.

Volume 1 is personally signed by the team, including Billy Bremner, Norman Hunter and others. Volume 2 has reprints but Volume 1 has actual signatures by their own hands.

In donating the books, Marching Out Together member Jones has told the story about how as a 12-year-old Leeds fan he came to have them in ”a box of old tatty books”.

Now, with his agreement, Marching Out Together have spoken to the Leeds Fans Foodbank who are supported by LUST, and arranged to split the proceeds 50:50 with them.

Marching Out Together say they are incredibly grateful to Lionel for his fantastic generosity and support.

For more information, read the full story HERE and click HERE to bid for the books themselves.

