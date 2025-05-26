Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is reportedly visiting German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt after securing promotion to the Premier League with the Black Cats.

The Wearsiders were victorious over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final on Saturday afternoon but teenage midfielder Bellingham may not end up joining his teammates and fellow promoted sides Leeds United and Burnley in the Premier League.

Brother of ex-Borussia Dortmund star Jude, Bellingham has been a mainstay for Regis Le Bris' Sunderland outfit this past season, attracting plenty of interest from abroad.

Bellingham could follow the route taken by his elder England international brother by joining a Bundesliga club, instead of remaining with the north-east side in the Premier League.

According to Sky Germany, Bellingham and his representatives are to meet with Eintracht Frankfurt, although a medical is not planned to take place. No agreement is said to have been reached, although the midfielder does appear to have played his final game for Sunderland if, as presumed, he has been granted permission to speak with Eintracht.

The Frankfurt-based club clinched UEFA Champions League qualification this season, finishing third in the Bundesliga. Former Leeds duo Robin Koch and Rasmus Kristensen both played a central role for Dino Toppmöller's side with the latter joining Eintracht permanently during the course of the season.

Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also reported to be interested in Bellingham's signature this summer.