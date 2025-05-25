Sunderland will join Leeds United and Burnley in next season’s Premier League.

A key figure has declared Sunderland’s intent with a warning upon the Black Cats joining Leeds United and Burnley in next season’s Premier League.

Sunderland finished 14 points behind third-placed Sheffield United in the Championship table but it is the Black Cats and not the Blades who are going up after victory in Saturday’s play-off final.

The bookies have already made Sunderland favourites to go straight back down but co-owner Juan Sartori has warned promotion is “just the beginning” for his ambitious club.

Sartori declared: “Sunderland are back in the Premier League! This is the result of hard work, smart planning, and a clear vision to bring the club back where it belongs.

“Today we celebrate — but this is just the beginning. Till the end.”

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was among those to salute the club’s promotion as the England star declared his pride in his younger brother and Black Cats star Jude.

Taking to his Instagram story, Bellingham shared a screen grab of a FaceTime chat with his younger brother and wrote: “So f***** proud. Up up up!”