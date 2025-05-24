Sheffield United took on Sunderland in Saturday afternoon’s play-off final.

A massive twist has led to Sheffield United heartbreak but Sunderland joy in joining Leeds United and Burnley in the Premier League.

The third-placed Blades finished a huge 14 points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland in the Championship table but none of that mattered in a one-game off at Wembley for a place in the Premier League.

The Blades dominated the majority of the game and went 1-0 up yet Sunderland served up one final season twist as late goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson sealed a 2-1 victory and a place in next season’s top flight,

The Blades made a bright start and only a superb save from Black Cats keeper Anthony Patterson prevented the Blades from going ahead with just two minutes on the clock.

A Kieffer Moore header from a Gus Hamer cross appeared destined to find the bottom right corner but Patterson somehow got down to tip the effort around the post.

Sunderland, though, were dealt an injury blow in their attempts to deal with Moore as Luke O’Nien dislocated his shoulder in jumping with the striker, so much so that he was unable to continue.

Chris Mepham took his place with just eight minutes on the clock but the Blades onslaught continued and Chris Wilder’s side eventually went ahead with 25 minutes on the clock with a rapid counter from a Sunderland corner.

Hamer proved the creator, bursting clear down the left to latch on to a cleared header and surging forwards before delivering a perfect through call for Tyrese Campbell to clip home a cool finish.

Sunderland responded with a brief spell of pressure but the Blades looked to have doubled their lead in the 35th minute as a cleared corner fell to Harrison Burrows who rifled home a finish from the edge of the box.

The goal, though, was disallowed after the intervention of VAR as referee Chris Kavanagh was sent to his monitor to rule that United’s offside Vini Souza was in Patterson’s line of vision.

It meant the Blades entered the interval just 1-0 up and Sunderland then made a bright start to the second half with Romaine Mundle looking a threat down the left.

Sheffield United, though, squandered a fine chance to double their lead as a mistake from Dennis Cirkin let in substitute Andre Brooks one on one but the Blades forward was unable to convert.

It proved costly, the Black Cats drawing level with 13 minutes left as Patrick Roberts played in Eliezer Mayenda to apply a clinical rising finish.

The game then looked destined for extra time yet a huge mistake from Moore gifted the ball to Sunderland who worked the ball to Tommy Watson to fire home a 96th-minute winner.