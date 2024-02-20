Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are set to 'speak' with Paul Heckingbottom about their vacant manager position, following the decision to sack Michael Beale on Monday.

Beale won just four of his 12 matches in charge of Sunderland, having taken over from fan-favourite Tony Mowbray in December. The Black Cats dropped from seventh to 10th in the Championship during that period and consecutive defeats against Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City saw time called after a disappointing two-month spell.

Mike Dodds, who oversaw Sunderland's win over Leeds United in December, is expected to take interim charge until the summer but plans are already being put in place for a long-term successor. Several names have been in the mix in recent days and according to TEAMtalk, Heckingbottom is on a shortlist of candidates.

Heckingbottom spent just four months in charge of Leeds back in 2018, having initially penned an 18-month contract in February of that year. The Yorkshireman only won four of his 16 matches in the dugout and was subsequently sacked, having led the Whites to a disappointing 13th-placed finish.

Upon confirming Heckingbottom's exit at the start of June, work was already underway to bring Marcelo Bielsa to Elland Road in what is now regarded as the greatest period in the club's modern history. Bielsa spent three-and-a-half years in West Yorkshire, guiding Leeds to the Championship title and a ninth-placed finish on their first season back in the Premier League.

Following another brief stint at Hibernian, Heckingbottom took over from Chris Wilder as Sheffield United manager and enjoyed a promotion of his own with the Blades last season. He left the South Yorkshire club at the start of December last year, with Wilder reinstated.

