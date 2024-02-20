Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary McAllister is not only tipping Leeds United to win promotion this season, he believes they could be a real handful in the top flight next season. The Whites are currently second in the Championship and having won their last eight league games, they're in a strong position as they prepare to tackle the final quarter of the campaign.

However, the Whites are one of four teams at the top of the second tier currently averaging more than two points a game and the battle for promotion is intensifying with every week that goes by. Leicester City are the clear leaders, sitting nine points clear, but Southampton and Ipswich Town are hot on the tail of the Whites at present and pushing for automatic promotion themselves.

McAllister believes Leeds have what it takes to avoid the lottery of the play-offs and finish inside the top two, though. The former Elland Road midfielder and manager has been keeping a keen eye on the Whites this season and he believes they could be in a good position to go on and compete in the top flight, should they get over the line this time around.

"I think the three promoted teams will go back up," McAllister told Betway, via the Yorkshire Post. "Ipswich have done brilliantly to keep going and it will be great if they can secure a play-off spot, but Southampton and Leeds are just going to have enough for one of them to go up automatically with the other via the play-offs.

"I've watched Leeds quite a few times this season and they can score goals from all areas of the pitch. I am impressed with Glen Kamara, who came down from Rangers and (Ethan) Ampadu in the middle of the park has done well. (Crycensio) Summerville and (Patrick) Bamford are playing really well, and Championship defences can’t handle them.

"Whether they can keep clean sheets is another question. But I think Leeds have just got enough to finish second and get the automatic because the fans don't like play-offs!

"One thing is for sure and that's next year's Premier League is going to be a lot tougher for the bottom half because Leicester and one, if not both, of Leeds and Southampton are going up, they're Premier League ready. And although obviously Burnley invested, it just hasn't worked for them.