Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has outlined his belief that he is ready to take the step up to the Premier League. McKenna has been heavily linked with a switch to Crystal Palace in recent weeks and while it seems Oliver Glasner looks set to get the job at Selhurst Park following Roy Hodgson's decision to step away, the Ipswich boss is clearly on the radar of those in the top flight.

As such, it would not be a surprise to see him linked with any Premier League positions that may crop up before the end of the season. McKenna has done a remarkable job at Ipswich, taking the club from League One to the top four in the Championship and as it stands, they are pushing for an automatic promotion spot.

The Tractor Boys could move up to third should they see off bottom of the table Rotherham United on home soil on Tuesday night and with just 13 more games to play this season, they will fancy their chances of pipping Leeds United and Southampton to second place. It's the battle for promotion that is dominating McKenna's thoughts at present, of course, but he hasn't shied away from his aspirations to manage in the top flight sooner rather than later.

"I've been in the Premier League as a first team coach and had a big contribution to some big wins and some good seasons there," McKenna said, as per the East Anglian Daily Times. "So I know the level, I've operated at that level, I think I can help players at that level and teams at that level.