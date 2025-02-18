Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland midfielder clashed with a few Leeds United players following the full-time whistle.

Sunderland captain Dan Neil insists the passionate nature of Leeds United’s post-match celebrations were compliment to the job his side did despite defeat on Monday.

That second effort sparked wild scenes that continued as the full-time whistle went, with on-pitch celebrations threatening to boil over as Largie Ramazani appeared to goad the heartbroken Neil. Both sets of players briefly clashed before going their separate ways and the Sunderland captain took a philosophical view of the drama.

“I think if you look at Sheffield United away, if you look at Burnley away when we drew, and if you look at tonight, I think we've got to take that as a massive compliment as a squad because we're in every single game this season, especially the big ones,” Neil told the Sunderland Echo when asked about Leeds’ celebrations at the end.

“Being on maybe the wrong side of especially the away results against the big teams, but I think the performances have deserved a lot, lot more. Like I said, we've got to take the positives from it and look at what we need to work on. 15 massive games coming up, there's still going to be twists and turns in the league. We know what the Championship is like, so we've got to treat every single game like a cup final at the end of the season.”

Sunderland looked set to inflict a first home defeat since September on Leeds, with Wilson Isidor’s excellent individual opener the only goal of the game until Struijk’s 78th-minute equaliser. The Black Cats conceded possession to their hosts but defended brilliantly for large parts, reducing the whites to very little particularly in the first-half.

But Leeds continued to probe, with momentum building throughout the second half as cracks started to show in the Sunderland defence. Midfielder Neil spent much of the final 20 minutes defending his own box and admitted the ‘chaos’ of Elland Road kept pinning his side back.

“It's a really hard one to take,” Neil said after his side’s defeat. “There's been a few this year where we've conceded late, which is no secret, so we're really disappointed with that. But I thought, analysing the game as a whole, I thought the first half we were really good, I thought we were the better team by a mile, I thought we controlled the ball out of possession really well.

“It was just absolute chaos in the whole second half was just chaos because it felt like it was just wave after wave of attack. They're now top of the league again for a reason. They're a good attacking team and we just kept sinking and sinking. It's tough to get out, especially away from home in a place like this, when the crowd gets right behind them and they've got quality players. This place, when it gets going, they get right behind them, and they did right to the end.”