Leeds United skipper Ethan Ampadu has dubbed next Monday's meeting with second-place Sheffield United a 'huge game' as first visits second in the race for the Championship title.

Leeds' focus throughout the 2024/25 campaign has been automatic promotion but with a seven-point gap opened up on Burnley in third, attentions may begin to shift towards who will win the Championship title this season.

The Whites are trailed by Sheffield United in second, although only by two points, meaning a favourable outcome for the Blades next Monday will see Leeds' South Yorkshire neighbours leapfrog Daniel Farke's title favourites into top spot with a dozen matches remaining.

Chris Wilder's side have matched Leeds this season in terms of the number of points accrued, but find themselves two back due to a points deduction which was imposed at the beginning of the campaign.

Leeds are on course to finish with 100 points if they continue at their current rate, which would be among the highest tallies in Championship history. But, first they must navigate a way past fellow promotion-chasers Sheffield United next week.

"That'll be a huge game," Ampadu told Sky Sports following Leeds' late triumph at Elland Road on Monday night. "Between now and the end of the season I think every game's going to be huge - we're all fighting for the same things. Two teams fighting for what they want to fight for, so it's going to be enjoyable. I'm sure they're going to be excited for it as well and yeah, it's game on."

Ampadu is a former Blade himself, having worked under Wilder during Sheffield United's 2019/20 Premier League campaign, in which they were relegated from the top flight. Leeds full-back Jayden Bogle also has strong links to Bramall Lane having switched allegiances over the summer in a £5 million move.