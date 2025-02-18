World No 1 issues three-word verdict on Leeds United victory against Sunderland

A world no 1 looked on as Leeds United scored a 95th-minute winner to sink Sunderland.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darts world no 1 Luke Humphries issued a delighted three-word verdict after seeing the Leeds United team that he supports sink Sunderland in dramatic fashion.

Big Whites fan Humphries took a break from the oche to attend Monday night’s huge Championship clash between promotion rivals Leeds and Sunderland under the Elland Road lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humphries was optimistic of a Whites victory against the Black Cats but just hoped, like everyone else, that Daniel Farke’s side would score first.

They didn’t, Wilson Isidor firing the visitors ahead in the 32nd minute as part of an evening that looked set to end in Whites frustration.

Pascal Struijk, though, came off the bench to head Leeds level in the 78th minute from a Joe Rothwell cross and the two players then incredibly combined again for Struijk to head home a 95th-minute winner.

Wild celebrations followed upon Leeds reclaiming top spot and United’s world no 1 darts fan was loving it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to his Instagram story, Humphries shared a video of the full-time celebrations together with the words: “What a win!” along with yellow and blue hearts. Another video of more celebrations was accompanied by an “MOT!” from the world no 1.