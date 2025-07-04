A released summer Leeds United departure has quickly found a new club.

Released former Leeds United youngster Kris Moore has quickly found himself a new club and signed a one-year deal with a Scottish side.

Versatile young defender Moore was announced as one of ten youngsters who would be leaving the club this summer upon their contracts expiring when the Whites released their retained list in mid-May.

Reports then emerged that 21-year-old Moore was set to join Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton who have now confirmed the arrival of the ex-Leeds player on a one-year deal.

Posted on the club’s official website, boss Dougie Imrie said of the move: “I am delighted to welcome Kris to Cappielow.

“He joins with a great pedigree, having come through a top youth academy at Leeds United.

“Kris adds more competition to the backline and can play across a couple of positions.

“This move gives him a great platform to now kick on in his career.”