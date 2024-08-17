Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s £16million arrival will hope to have a more consistent impact in his second campaign at Elland Road.

Stuart Dallas believes Mateo Joseph could be the key to Leeds United getting the best out of Joel Piroe in the No.10 role, with the pair a better fit stylistically than Piroe and Georginio Rutter.

Piroe was handed his first league start of the season at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, coming in to replace the outgoing Georginio, whose move to Brighton and Hove Albion will be confirmed soon, after they triggered his £40million release clause. Leeds are expected to sign a replacement for the Frenchman but for now, his role of creator-in-chief will fall at the boots of last summer’s marquee arrival.

Twenty-five-year-old Piroe registered 14 goals and three assists for Leeds last season but would be the first to admit his debut campaign at Elland Road didn’t go as planned, with no clear role in the team and a string of underwhelming performances. The Dutchman was often outshone by the likes of Georginio and when the pair played together, space was often congested with both wanting the ball to feet.

Joseph looks set for a breakout season at Leeds and offers a more natural option upfront, with the Spanish youth international more than happy to run in behind and stretch defences. Dallas saw both in action while recovering from a fractured femur last season and believes Piroe could flourish in behind a more orthodox No.9.

“Yeah I think Piroe sort of went under the radar last season,” Dallas told Sky Sports ahead of Leeds’ trip to West Brom. “At times he didn't get the credit he deserved, he's obviously a very very good player at this level. He'll come into the team full of confidence and I think it'll work well with him and Joseph.

“Last season you saw him and Rutter playing together, they both wanted to come to the ball. With Joseph in the team, it gives him more space because Joseph wants to go towards goals as well. So it'll give Piroe space and he's very good at creating goals. I think the two of them could work really well together.”

Piroe has already got off the mark in terms of goal contributions, threading a smart pass into the feet of Brenden Aaronson before the American fired home a late equaliser against Portsmouth last weekend. And the former Swansea City man will be desperate not only to improve on that tally, but also carve out a clear place in Daniel Farke’s first-team plans.

The presence of Joseph could help last summer’s £16million signing find that role, with Piroe able to work his magic inside the spaces between defence and midfield once the former unit has been stretched. And it could be that a couple of strong performances put the Dutchman in contention to secure a starting spot for the remainder of the campaign, albeit Leeds are expected to bring in replacements for Georginio and Crysencio Summerville.