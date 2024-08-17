West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Leeds United highlights: Whites and Baggies unable to be separated in stalemate
Leeds were beaten convincingly by Middlesbrough during midweek, bowing out of the Carabao Cup at the First Round. It followed a disappointing 3-3 draw with Portsmouth at Elland Road on the opening day with the two results piling pressure on Leeds’ defence, boss Daniel Farke and transfer chiefs.
News broke late on Wednesday night that Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion had activated a £40 million relegation release clause in star man Georginio Rutter’s contract, leading supporters on social media to react strongly to the development.
Georginio completed his transfer to the Seagulls on Friday having made a final appearance for Leeds off the bench in their League Cup exit to Boro.
It means Farke arrives in the West Midlands on matchday two of the new Championship season with a threadbare squad, as was the case when Leeds took on Birmingham City at St Andrew’s Stadium this time last year. The 47-year-old is down to just 19 first-team players - the lowest in the Championship - while that could be even fewer if Max Wober (calf) has not overcome an issue picked up in the midweek defeat.
Build-up, arrivals, team news, live match updates and reaction here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off at The Hawthorns is at 12:30pm.
West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United LIVE
FT: West Brom 0-0 Leeds United
Neither team did enough to win. A point at The Hawthorns is fine, as was the defending for the most part. The way the attack functioned wasn't, though.
Baggies sub
90+4’ Molumby off; Diakite on.
We're heading for a stalemate
90+2’ Yellow card for Jayson Molumby. Free-kick to Leeds comes to nothing.
Come on...
90+1' Chance squandered by Bamford. Reacts quickest to a header through. Gets down the left-hand side and eyes up a low cross but plants his pass straight into the arms of the goalkeeper.
Into stoppages
90' We're going to have four added minutes.
He wants it
88' Gnonto busting a gut to chase it down, contests a 50:50 with Bartley and comes off second-best. Good endeavour from the Italian. It's been a similar story with Aaronson on the other flank since coming on, but Leeds still lacking that killer instinct.
Baggies changes
85' Swift and Maja off; Diangana and Dobbin on.
Leeds sub
79' Joseph off; Bamford on.
Change imminent
76' Bamford being readied to come on.
Break in play
75' Meslier punches a corner clear, rising well through bodies. Ampadu floored in the melee, Bartley just taking a run-and-jump at the Leeds skipper. Free-kick and drinks break while the Welshman receives treatment.
WBA sub - Grant off; Wallace on
72' Up the other end, Aaronson pressures Palmer into skewing a first-time clearance giving a corner away. Struijk up the highest again and glances his header wide. Away end thought it was in for a moment.
71' Chance Baggies. Short free-kick out to the right, crossed in and nodded on from Ajayi to Bartley at the back post but his header is wayward.
No card
70' Ampadu caught behind the play ever so slightly in Leeds' half and careers into Swift. Gets away without a booking but could very easily have been given.
Instant impact from the American Boy
68' Better from Leeds as Aaronson splits the defence and Firpo races onto it. Low cross is intercepted for a Leeds throw, which is given up and possession turned over.
Some introduction, Joe
66' Rodon fires a pass into Rothwell whose first touch in the match lets him down and Molumby robs it. Grant shoots from the edge of Leeds' box is wayward. Let-off.
Reshuffle
Aaronson goes to the left, Gnonto now on the right. Rothwell playing as the most advanced central midfielder behind Joseph.
Leeds subs
64' Rothwell on for Piroe; Aaronson on for James.
63' Gnonto with some good solo work across the middle of the park and down the right before Joseph is played through. Touches it past the defender but 'keeper is in a good position to come and claim.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.