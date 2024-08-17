Getty

Leeds United visit West Bromwich Albion in their second Championship fixture of 2024/25 in search of a first win during the new campaign.

Leeds were beaten convincingly by Middlesbrough during midweek, bowing out of the Carabao Cup at the First Round. It followed a disappointing 3-3 draw with Portsmouth at Elland Road on the opening day with the two results piling pressure on Leeds’ defence, boss Daniel Farke and transfer chiefs.

News broke late on Wednesday night that Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion had activated a £40 million relegation release clause in star man Georginio Rutter’s contract, leading supporters on social media to react strongly to the development.

Georginio completed his transfer to the Seagulls on Friday having made a final appearance for Leeds off the bench in their League Cup exit to Boro.

It means Farke arrives in the West Midlands on matchday two of the new Championship season with a threadbare squad, as was the case when Leeds took on Birmingham City at St Andrew’s Stadium this time last year. The 47-year-old is down to just 19 first-team players - the lowest in the Championship - while that could be even fewer if Max Wober (calf) has not overcome an issue picked up in the midweek defeat.