Leeds United have been linked with a number of wingers following Crysencio Summerville’s move to West Ham.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement refused to be drawn on speculation surrounding Rabbi Matondo but admits player sales will be ‘important’ before the transfer window closes.

Matondo has been linked with a move to Leeds United this week, with Football Insider and Football.Scotland both reporting on interest in the 23-year-old from Elland Road. The YEP understands both are wide of the mark, however, with the player not currently being considered as a possible replacement for Crysencio Summerville.

Summerville joined West Ham United in a £25million-plus move earlier this month and with Leeds now actively pursuing wide reinforcements, speculation continues to intensify. It remains to be seen who will come through the door before August 30 but it seems Matondo could be on his way out of Ibrox, with Clement doing little to categorically rule out an exit.

“No, I cannot say anything about it,” Clement told reporters ahead of his side’s Scottish League Cup clash against St Johnstone this weekend. “There are so many rumours about players. We had a talk several weeks ago that it's important for the club to sell players and get players. I don't know what's going to happen in the next two weeks. So we will see.”

Having lost 2-0 at home to Dynamo Kyiv in their UEFA Champions League qualifying clash second-leg on Tuesday, following a 1-1 first-leg stalemate, Rangers have been dumped out of European football for the season and so are expected to trim the squad. A number of fringe players could be sold over the next fortnight and after failing to cement his first-team place, Matondo is at risk of being moved on.

The Welsh international is not thought to be at the top of Leeds’ summer shortlist, but other reported targets have since committed themselves elsewhere. There was interest in Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi but the 21-year-old has since joined Sheffield United on loan for the season, with their openness to pay a significant loan fee and guarantee minutes key to the decision.

Leeds have also held a long-standing interest in Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe, although talk has gone quiet on that front after an initial valuation of around £7m was floated by Elland Road recruitment chiefs. That number is some way short of what Norwich would want and no formal bids have left West Yorkshire, with French outfit Olympique de Marseille submitting two offers since.

Daniel Farke insisted this week that Leeds will not panic, despite looking set to lose Georginio Rutter in the coming days after Brighton and Hove Albion triggered his £40m release clause. The German also insisted his side will not be held to ransom over their obvious need for reinforcements.

“With some comments we will, right now, spend lots of money, I won't make their (Leeds’ negotiators) life more difficult,” the Whites boss told reporters. “I know we are ambitious and we have also the chance to bring players in, but one thing is for sure, we also have learned the messages and lessons of the past.

“To panic, to give the driving seat out of your hand, to do contracts that are not healthy for the mid and the long-term future of this club, this is what we will never do. If that means we have to work with less quality, we do this, but I'm also quite sure we will find some proper quality, that is also affordable and then, in the end, also not overpaid.”