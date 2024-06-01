Leeds United star incredibly snubbed for top award by arch rival despite stunning effort
Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford’s stunning goal against Peterborough United has been overlooked and not won the FA Cup goal of the tournament award.
Whites no 9 Bamford netted a majestic goal in January’s third round clash at Peterborough, controlling a long ball up to him with back to goal and then spinning to lash home an amazing volley from 25 yards out.
The goal looked certain to win the competition’s goal of the season award but the accolade has instead been awarded to Manchester United’s Amad Diallo for his late winner on a rapid Red Devils counter in the 4-3 triumph at home to Liverpool after extra time.
