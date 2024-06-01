Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A stunning goal from a Leeds United star has been overlooked for an award - with preference for an arch rival.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford’s stunning goal against Peterborough United has been overlooked and not won the FA Cup goal of the tournament award.

Whites no 9 Bamford netted a majestic goal in January’s third round clash at Peterborough, controlling a long ball up to him with back to goal and then spinning to lash home an amazing volley from 25 yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...