Star slams Leeds United v Cardiff City decision and reveals dismay at official explanation after conversation

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 20:29 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 08:56 BST
A star player has slammed a decision against his Whites.

Whites star Dan James has been left baffled by a Leeds United v Cardiff City decision and the official explanation following Saturday afternoon’s 7-0 Championship romp.

Rapid winger James had already scored and supplied two assists in the weekend’s Elland Road contest when he was presented with what would have been an easy close-range finish as he followed up Joel Piroe’s saved shot which Cardiff keeper Jak Alnwick had parried into his path.

James, though, was felled by Cardiff’s Callum O’Dowda with a tackle from behind just as he was about to pull the trigger and referee Michael Salisbury quickly awarded Leeds a penalty as he pointed to the spot.

After seemingly denying Leeds a clear goalscoring opportunity, O’Dowda looked in danger of being shown a straight red card but the Bluebirds player was instead only booked.

Piroe then converted the spot kick to put Leeds 4-0 up, after which the game’s star man James was substituted, thrilled with his side’s performance but dismayed at the penalty events.

Speaking post match to LUTV, James said: “Going on to the penalty, I was quite frustrated because I have got a tap-in from two yards out and he's just somehow got my leg and just took me out on purpose.

"I spoke to the referee after the game because I don't know how it's not a red card. He's told me that it's only a red card if he pulls me back but he's not gone for the ball so I don't know why it's not a red card so I'll have to look at the rules again but that was frustrating.

“They've changed it (the rules). But if it's a pull it's or if you take someone out not trying to get the ball, it's exactly the same thing. Apparently they have changed the rules but I was frustrated because it would have been a second goal!"

