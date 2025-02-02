Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dan James scored one and set up three others as Leeds battered Cardiff 7-0.

Whites star Dan James revealed the impact of a Leeds United change with special mention for a teammate after helping his Leeds United side batter Cardiff City 7-0.

Rapid winger James provided the assists for the goals that gave his side a 2-0 lead at the interval of Saturday’s Championship hosting of Cardiff, laying on crosses for Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon to convert from the middle of the box.

James, though, revealed that unlike in previous games, his men were determined to then kick on after the break, something achieved in no uncertain terms as Daniel Farke’s men bagged five more goals without reply.

James himself made it 3-0 when bagging the goal that he had been threatening in the 50th minute from a Junior Firpo cross. The Whites winger was then felled for a 65th-minute penalty that Joel Piroe converted, after which James was taken off.

But his side were still not done, Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph both netting before Piroe answered home chants of “we want seven” when converting in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Speaking post match to LUTV, James was pressed on the crowd chanting we want seven.

James smiled: "We want eight at the end. Crazy, what a performance. Everyone chipped in.

"They've come off eight games unbeaten and we've gone into the game and I think we thought it was going to be a tough game.

"But I thought, from the off, we were absolutely brilliant, we didn't give them a sniff in the game.

"It was goal after goal but at 2-0 we came in at half-time and it's about we don't want to be safe now.

"I think there are games where we've tried to come a little bit down. We are 2-0 up and a little bit safe and it's like, ‘no, let's go and get more goals.’

"We have scored two in the first half and I thought we were absolutely brilliant in that second half, getting a third, getting a fourth, and then just absolutely pushing on for them.

"It's important, especially these home games, to not give anyone a sniff, especially if we go up in Leeds.

"We were absolutely brilliant and you see everyone coming off the bench and a special mention to Junior as well.

"He has been out a while and he has got three assists today. But everyone chipped in."