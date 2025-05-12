Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League as part of a season in which Daniel Farke called on 28 players for Championship minutes - six of whom make a select club in which a star man is clear.

It all began with August’s home clash against Portsmouth which produced a crazy 3-3 draw in which Georginio Rutter played his last league game for the club before being sold to Brighton who now become new divisional rivals.

Despite taking three games to bag their first win, Rutter’s former side eventually stormed to automatic promotion and eventually chinned Burnley for the Championship title through a final day 2-1 victory at Plymouth Argyle.

As part of a stellar effort from the Whites squad, here, we run through the 28 players that Farke called on in rank of the number of Championship minutes each player played.