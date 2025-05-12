Star clear and 6 make select club in Daniel Farke's 28 players that took Leeds United up including rival

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 12th May 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 11:51 BST

Six players make a select club among 28 players that took the Whites up.

Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League as part of a season in which Daniel Farke called on 28 players for Championship minutes - six of whom make a select club in which a star man is clear.

It all began with August’s home clash against Portsmouth which produced a crazy 3-3 draw in which Georginio Rutter played his last league game for the club before being sold to Brighton who now become new divisional rivals.

Despite taking three games to bag their first win, Rutter’s former side eventually stormed to automatic promotion and eventually chinned Burnley for the Championship title through a final day 2-1 victory at Plymouth Argyle.

As part of a stellar effort from the Whites squad, here, we run through the 28 players that Farke called on in rank of the number of Championship minutes each player played.

Six players make a select club in which a star man is well clear in first place.

Minutes: 1.

1. 28th: James Debayo

Minutes: 1. | Nigel French/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Minutes: 4.

2. 27th: Charlie Crew

Minutes: 4. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Minutes: 4.

3. 26th: Harry Gray

Minutes: 4. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Minutes: 9.

4. 25th: Joe Gelhardt

Minutes: 9. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Minutes: 14.

5. 24th: Sam Chambers

Minutes: 14. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Minutes: 58.

6. 23rd: Josuha Guilavogui

Minutes: 58. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkePremier LeagueChampionshipPortsmouthBurnley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice