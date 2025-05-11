Patrick Bamford has been reliving Leeds United’s final day title win.

Patrick Bamford has made a Leeds United position admission - but with delight at an “even better” Whites twist.

Already-promoted Leeds went into the final day of the Championship season sat top of the table on goal difference and needing to match or better Burnley’s final day result to lift the title.

The trophy, though, appeared to be on its way to Turf Moor as Daniel Farke’s Whites were being held 1-1 at Plymouth Argyle as the Clarets led Millwall heading into final day stoppage time.

Speaking in an interview with CBS Sports Golazo, Bamford has admitted that his men thought they were heading for a second-placed finish.

Manor Solomon, though, then served up one final title race twist with a superb 91st-minute winner - securing Leeds the title which Bamford admitted very much mattered despite promotion already being in the bag.

Pressed on whether winning the division was the cherry on top, Bamford declared: “Yeah and I think the manner in which we won it as well.

"Obviously it went down to the wire and we thought at some point we are probably going to end up coming second here.

"Obviously on the bench we knew what the Burnley score was as well and they were winning.

"So the fact that Manor scored in like the 90th or 91st minute or whatever it was, I think that just made it even better and made the celebrations even better as well."

“The manager was quite keen to make sure”...

Asked whether it mattered to win the league - or whether the Whites were just happy and relieved for guaranteed promotion - Bamford revealed a message from boss Farke.

"I think the first aim always is you just want to get promoted because ultimately the aim is to be in the Premier League next year,” said the Whites no 9.

"But if you get promoted early, once you have celebrated that, it is within us as footballers I guess that you always want a little bit more and so regardless of how much we celebrated the promotion, we were always going to push to win the league.

"That's something that goes down on your record and the manager was quite keen to make sure we kept our heads on, ready to win the league as well."