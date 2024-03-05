Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United could be set for a huge windfall of cash following reports that the EFL have agreed a 'staggering' rise in overseas broadcasting rights.

Leeds' revenue has been hugely affected by the reduction in television income that follows relegation from the Premier League to the Championship. The Whites received around £104million for finishing 19th last season but this year will do well to get 10 per cent of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the EFL is growing in popularity, particularly in the United States with a number of high-profile celebrities from across the pond investing in clubs from the Championship to League Two. And the competition are hoping to capitalise on that with The Daily Mail reporting they are set to secure a 40 per cent rise on their international broadcast revenue.

The deal is said to be worth a minimum of £148m over the next four seasons, with the EFL's 72 member clubs set to vote on the deal today - it is expected to pass without much resistance. Leeds will obviously hope to be out of the Championship come May but in the instance they fail to achieve promotion, an increase in TV revenue should offer some financial comfort.

Leeds have seen their US following increase massively in recent years, particularly during the three Premier League campaigns in which they were inextricably linked with the nation. Jesse Marsch's year in charge at Elland Road will not be fondly remembered, nor will the efforts of Tyler Adams, Brendan Aaronson and Weston McKennie, but the American quartet undoubtedly attracted interest from their compatriots.

Likewise, 49ers Enterprises - the investment arm of NFL team San Francisco 49ers - have been involved with the club since buying a minority stake in 2018. Their share of the club increased regularly until last summer, at which point they bought out Andrea Radrizzani entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad