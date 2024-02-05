'Special experience' - Leeds United youngster celebrates horse racing investment
Georginio Rutter has a side hustle as a race horse owner, the Leeds United forward has revealed
Leeds United youngster Georginio Rutter has revealed he is the owner of race horse Bopedro.
Rutter was present at Lingfield to see Oisin Murphy ride to fourth place in the 14.37 on Sunday.
The horse is trained by David O'Meara and owned by Leeds United's 21-year-old French forward, who joined the club just over a year ago in a club record fee.
Posting on Instagram, Rutter said: "First race for me and my Bopedro this year, maybe not the best performance but very happy for this first special experience. See you soon."
Rutter played a starring role on Leeds' 1-0 victory at Bristol City on Friday night. A French youth international, Rutter has five goals and nine assists in the Championship this season. He arrived at the club from Hoffenheim in January 2023 for a fee that could rise to £35.5m.