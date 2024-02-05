'Special experience' - Leeds United youngster celebrates horse racing investment

Georginio Rutter of Leeds United runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Rob Dickie of Bristol City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on February 02, 2024 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Leeds United youngster Georginio Rutter has revealed he is the owner of race horse Bopedro.

Rutter was present at Lingfield to see Oisin Murphy ride to fourth place in the 14.37 on Sunday.

The horse is trained by David O'Meara and owned by Leeds United's 21-year-old French forward, who joined the club just over a year ago in a club record fee.

Bopedro ridden by jockey Daniel Tudhope (left) on their way to winning the Close Brothers Handicap on day one of the bet365 Craven Meeting at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.

Posting on Instagram, Rutter said: "First race for me and my Bopedro this year, maybe not the best performance but very happy for this first special experience. See you soon."