Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

'Special experience' - Leeds United youngster celebrates horse racing investment

Georginio Rutter has a side hustle as a race horse owner, the Leeds United forward has revealed

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth
Published 5th Feb 2024, 07:56 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 08:03 GMT
Georginio Rutter of Leeds United runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Rob Dickie of Bristol City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on February 02, 2024 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images) Georginio Rutter of Leeds United runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Rob Dickie of Bristol City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on February 02, 2024 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)
Georginio Rutter of Leeds United runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Rob Dickie of Bristol City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on February 02, 2024 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Leeds United youngster Georginio Rutter has revealed he is the owner of race horse Bopedro.

Rutter was present at Lingfield to see Oisin Murphy ride to fourth place in the 14.37 on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The horse is trained by David O'Meara and owned by Leeds United's 21-year-old French forward, who joined the club just over a year ago in a club record fee.

Bopedro ridden by jockey Daniel Tudhope (left) on their way to winning the Close Brothers Handicap on day one of the bet365 Craven Meeting at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.Bopedro ridden by jockey Daniel Tudhope (left) on their way to winning the Close Brothers Handicap on day one of the bet365 Craven Meeting at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.
Bopedro ridden by jockey Daniel Tudhope (left) on their way to winning the Close Brothers Handicap on day one of the bet365 Craven Meeting at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.

Posting on Instagram, Rutter said: "First race for me and my Bopedro this year, maybe not the best performance but very happy for this first special experience. See you soon."

Rutter played a starring role on Leeds' 1-0 victory at Bristol City on Friday night. A French youth international, Rutter has five goals and nine assists in the Championship this season. He arrived at the club from Hoffenheim in January 2023 for a fee that could rise to £35.5m.