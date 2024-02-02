Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Bristol City as six men score 8/10 but one 4

A dominant Whites created a host a good chances in a first half which ended goalless, Georginio Rutter denied a penalty despite a clumsy challenge and Crysencio Summerville unable to beat keeper Max O’Leary when one-on-one with an attempted lob. O’Leary also produced one particularly good save to keep out a Rutter shot from barely four yards out with his legs as Rutter looked destined to score from a Patrick Bamford pull back.

Leeds, though, ultimately bagged what proved the only goal of the game just two minutes into the second half via Willy Gnonto who smashed home a powerful finish after racing on to a Junior Firpo pass which was flicked on by Patrick Bamford to spark wild celebrations in the away end. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from Friday night’s triumph at Ashton Gate.