Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Bristol City as six men score 8/10 but one 4

A dominant Whites created a host a good chances in a first half which ended goalless, Georginio Rutter denied a penalty despite a clumsy challenge and Crysencio Summerville unable to beat keeper Max O’Leary when one-on-one with an attempted lob. O’Leary also produced one particularly good save to keep out a Rutter shot from barely four yards out with his legs as Rutter looked destined to score from a Patrick Bamford pull back.
Leeds, though, ultimately bagged what proved the only goal of the game just two minutes into the second half via Willy Gnonto who smashed home a powerful finish after racing on to a Junior Firpo pass which was flicked on by Patrick Bamford to spark wild celebrations in the away end. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from Friday night’s triumph at Ashton Gate.
1. Illan Meslier
6 - Made a big stop when he was most needed. Distribution was a bit slow at times, twice gave his centre-backs a pass that left them no room for error. Photo: Bradley Collyer
2. Archie Gray
8 - The Robins seemed to try to target him early on and he stood up to it. Really good showing in possession, some important defending. Covered a big distance, offered Gnonto great support. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
3. Joe Rodon
7 - Came up with some big moments in defence, had a couple of shakier moments too. Photo: George Wood
4. Ethan Ampadu
7 - A big block in the first half when Leeds were under real peril, some nice long passing. Gave the ball away sloppily once in the second. Photo: George Wood
5. Junior Firpo
7 - Got too easily beaten and baited into a risky foul but he was very tidy on the ball for the most part. Whether he meant the pass that Bamford dummied to go to the centre-forward or not, it was into a nice area and led directly to the goal. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
6. Ilia Gruev
8 - Always in the right spot, always making sensible decisions. Not just a stopper, he's showing he can play a bit too. Photo: Bradley Collyer