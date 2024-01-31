Georginio Rutter outlines 'something special' Leeds United hope with Whites' focus message

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke’s Whites continue to fight on two fronts and Friday night’s return to Championship action at Bristol City will be followed by a Tuesday night FA Cup replay at Plymouth Argyle. The Pilgrims held Leeds to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s initial fourth round clash at Elland Road, ahead of which Rutter highlighted the importance of a game by game focus including the value of the FA Cup.

Leeds would move into the Championship’s automatic promotion places with victory at Friday night’s hosts Bristol City whilst progression at Tuesday’s cup hosts Plymouth would book a last 16 date at either Chelsea or Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to LUTV ahead of the Plymouth cup contest, United’s French forward star Rutter was asked how he and the team stayed focused on each individual game. Rutter quipped: "I am maybe the worst player for focus! I stay focused but always with a smile so sometimes some people say I am not focused but I am. But it's important because if you show to the player or teammate we are not focused it can disturb the team a bit. Everybody is focused and knows what they have to do on the pitch."

FOCUS MESSAGE: From Leeds United star Georginio Rutter, above. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

Pressed on what it was like to play in the FA Cup, Rutter declared: “For me, the league and the FA Cup is a bit different. But you have to stay focused on the FA Cup as well because, at the end, you can make something special – we never know in the cup.