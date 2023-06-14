The domestic football season is well and truly over and the summer transfer window is here with another busy few months of big money deals expected across the country.

Leeds United are still without a head coach but the new owners will hope to have someone appointed sooner rather than later and that individual can set about building their squad for the 2023/24 EFL Championship campaign. Several current stars look likely to be on their way out at Elland Road and recent reports claim that one has already ‘agreed a deal’ with a Spanish top flight outfit.

Elsewhere, United supporters may be interested to know that one former fan favourite could be on the move this summer and that Newcastle United have ‘made contact’ over a potential £68 million move. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Wednesday, June 14:

Spanish side ‘agree deal’ for Leeds United star

According to Spanish publication AS, claims that Real Betis have agreed terms with Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca ahead of a summer move. It is claimed that the 26-year old has an option in his contract to leave on loan following the club’s relegation to the EFL Championship.

However, the La Liga club must first ‘free up the wages’ required to bring in the former Bayern Munich man before the deal can officially be done. The need to ‘gain salary space’ to get him in alongside former Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Newcastle United ‘make contact’ with former Leeds United star

Per a report from FootballFanCast, Newcastle United have made contact regarding a deal to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha this summer. Despite only moving to the Nou Camp from Leeds last summer, and making 50 appearances in all competitions last season, it looks like the Brazilian will be on the move again.

