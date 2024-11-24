A Leeds points question has been discussed by a Sky Sports man.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Whites ace Sky Sports presenter David Prutton has cast his verdict on Leeds United’s busy first week back after the November international break with a “wonderful” points return view.

Leeds will finally return to action with Sunday afternoon’s clash at Swansea City which marks the first of three games in the space of seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke’s Whites will then take on Luton Town at Elland Road on Wednesday evening before ending a busy first week back with next Saturday lunchtime’s clash at Blackburn Rovers.

Victory at Swansea would send Leeds top on goal difference and Prutton believes the Whites will leave South Wales with the three points needed to replace Sunderland at the top of the division.

Prutton also feels Leeds “must” beat Rob Edwards’ 16th-placed Luton side but declared that seven points from United’s next three games would ultimately be a “wonderful” return.

Assessing United’s next three to the YEP and starting with an assessment of mid-table Swansea under boss Luke Williams, Prutton reasoned: “Swansea are literally fair to middling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They want to dominate the ball at home. I've got a lot of time for Luke and the way that he manages a team so Leeds will have to be patient.

"Luton are having a torrid - they have got to beat them. Blackburn had a bit of a stumble but then emphatically got back to both winning and goalscoring ways last time out against Cardiff.

"Form wise, I think you're leaning on leads to get seven points at least with the greatest respect to the three teams that we're talking about.

"But Swansea won't be easy. Luton are low on confidence and I really feel for Rob and how tough it is for him at the moment. And Blackburn will be tough because they have found where the goal is again but you never know how their next game is going to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They potentially might meet a team in fine form and full of confidence, they potentially might meet a team who has been struggling in front of goal once again. I'm not saying maximum points is a must but I think remaining unbeaten in that is a very realistic aim and seven points out of nine would be a wonderful week's worth of work."

Asked how he saw Sunday’s clash at Swansea going, Prutton declared: “I think they will beat Swansea. There's a lot to like about the way Luke does it. But man for man I think Leeds have a better squad and they should do. They've got more money kicking around to assemble a squad that should be knocking on the door of the top two.

"There was always a nice little undercurrent I thought with a Swansea Leeds game so hopefully that will add a nice bit of edge to the game and it'll be a pretty decent Sunday in south Wales."