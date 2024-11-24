Live

Swansea City 3-4 Leeds United highlights: Late drama in South Wales as Solomon double and Gnonto winner send Whites top

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 24th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 16:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Leeds United visit Swansea City in the Championship this Sunday looking to move back into the division’s top two with victory in South Wales.

Daniel Farke brings his side to the Swansea.com Stadium this afternoon looking to pick up where they left off before the international break.

Leeds defeated Queens Park Rangers last time out, while the Swans were defeated 1-0 by promotion challengers Burnley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United arrive in South Wales with the possibility that Largie Ramazani could be involved in the matchday squad after overcoming an ankle ligament injury.

Build-up, team news, live match coverage, analysis and reaction here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Swansea City vs Leeds United LIVE

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:58 BST

FT: Leeds go top of the Championship

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:55 BST

So nearly

90+4’ CHANCE. Keeper comes out of his box, Joseph gets the ball off him but can't get a shot off and doesn't find Aaronson. It eventually comes back to Joseph and his shot is blocked.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:54 BST

Sub

90+4' James Debayo coming on for his debut. Replaces Dan James. I don't think it's a like-for-like change.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:53 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLL GNONTO 3-4

90+2' Wober passes upfield to Gnonto, Tanaka then takes it down the left wing, passes infield where it runs away from Aaronson but James picks it up. He finds Gnonto in the box, onside, and he finishes low past Vigoroux.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:52 BST

GOAL. Bianchini. 3-3

90' Cross from the left-hand side, Bianchini runs in between Rodon and Struijk and gets a toe to the pinpoint delivery. Six added minutes.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:48 BST

When it counts

88' SAVE! Meslier denies Key's long-range effort then claims a high ball 30 secs later to alleviate some Swansea pressure.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:47 BST

Chances still coming

86' Guilavogui beaten by Key on the dribble. Swansea advance and cross the ball to the back post where Abdulai heads over the crossbar. Hosts still probing for something.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:43 BSTUpdated 16:44 BST

Subs

84' Wober on for Byram. Guilavogui on for Rothwell.

Swans replace Ronald with Abdulai

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:40 BST

More subs

80' Guilavogui and Wober summoned back to the bench. Looks to be #LUFC's next two changes. Rothwell wins a free-kick in Leeds' half, he was being held.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:34 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLL SOLOMON 3-2

73' Struijk with a lovely pass over the top for Byram. He slides a ball into Solomon's path and the winger finishes in off the crossbar from inside six yards. Right in front of those travelling fans.

Piroe and Solomon off; Joseph and Gnonto on.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:28 BST

Subs imminent

68' Mateo Joseph and Willy Gnonto coming on shortly.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:25 BST

Foul by Ronald

65' Ayling flop from Pascal Struijk.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:17 BST

Sub and yellow

57’ Fulton on for Allen.

Byram booked for handball, plucking the ball from the sky, bizarrely enough.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:17 BST

GOOOOOOOOOALLLLLL CABANGO OWN GOAL 2-2

56' Leeds take advantage of Swansea's high line, Bogle winning possession and immediately threading through Dan James. He bursts clear, crosses for Piroe in the middle and Cabango puts through his own net.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:13 BST

First caution

53' Dan James yellow carded for a tackle on Josh Tymon. He's a bit high but gets the ball.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:12 BST

Put a name on

52' Aaronson played in down the left hand side, checks back and crosses. Piroe and James both going for it, Dutchman's header is wide.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:09 BST

Wasted

49' After a sustained spell inside Swansea's third, Rothwell takes the ball in his care and lofts a lovely pass over to Bogle on the far side. Don't know if he's shooting or crossing on the volley but either way he's ballooned it out of play. Waste.

Sun, 24 Nov, 2024, 16:05 BST

Off we go again

46' Second half underway. No changes.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Swansea CityTeam newsDaniel Farke

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice