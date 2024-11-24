Swansea City 3-4 Leeds United highlights: Late drama in South Wales as Solomon double and Gnonto winner send Whites top
Daniel Farke brings his side to the Swansea.com Stadium this afternoon looking to pick up where they left off before the international break.
Leeds defeated Queens Park Rangers last time out, while the Swans were defeated 1-0 by promotion challengers Burnley.
United arrive in South Wales with the possibility that Largie Ramazani could be involved in the matchday squad after overcoming an ankle ligament injury.
Build-up, team news, live match coverage, analysis and reaction here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Swansea City vs Leeds United LIVE
FT: Leeds go top of the Championship
So nearly
90+4’ CHANCE. Keeper comes out of his box, Joseph gets the ball off him but can't get a shot off and doesn't find Aaronson. It eventually comes back to Joseph and his shot is blocked.
90+4' James Debayo coming on for his debut. Replaces Dan James. I don't think it's a like-for-like change.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLL GNONTO 3-4
90+2' Wober passes upfield to Gnonto, Tanaka then takes it down the left wing, passes infield where it runs away from Aaronson but James picks it up. He finds Gnonto in the box, onside, and he finishes low past Vigoroux.
GOAL. Bianchini. 3-3
90' Cross from the left-hand side, Bianchini runs in between Rodon and Struijk and gets a toe to the pinpoint delivery. Six added minutes.
When it counts
88' SAVE! Meslier denies Key's long-range effort then claims a high ball 30 secs later to alleviate some Swansea pressure.
Chances still coming
86' Guilavogui beaten by Key on the dribble. Swansea advance and cross the ball to the back post where Abdulai heads over the crossbar. Hosts still probing for something.
84' Wober on for Byram. Guilavogui on for Rothwell.
Swans replace Ronald with Abdulai
More subs
80' Guilavogui and Wober summoned back to the bench. Looks to be #LUFC's next two changes. Rothwell wins a free-kick in Leeds' half, he was being held.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLL SOLOMON 3-2
73' Struijk with a lovely pass over the top for Byram. He slides a ball into Solomon's path and the winger finishes in off the crossbar from inside six yards. Right in front of those travelling fans.
Piroe and Solomon off; Joseph and Gnonto on.
Subs imminent
68' Mateo Joseph and Willy Gnonto coming on shortly.
Foul by Ronald
65' Ayling flop from Pascal Struijk.
Sub and yellow
57’ Fulton on for Allen.
Byram booked for handball, plucking the ball from the sky, bizarrely enough.
GOOOOOOOOOALLLLLL CABANGO OWN GOAL 2-2
56' Leeds take advantage of Swansea's high line, Bogle winning possession and immediately threading through Dan James. He bursts clear, crosses for Piroe in the middle and Cabango puts through his own net.
First caution
53' Dan James yellow carded for a tackle on Josh Tymon. He's a bit high but gets the ball.
Put a name on
52' Aaronson played in down the left hand side, checks back and crosses. Piroe and James both going for it, Dutchman's header is wide.
49' After a sustained spell inside Swansea's third, Rothwell takes the ball in his care and lofts a lovely pass over to Bogle on the far side. Don't know if he's shooting or crossing on the volley but either way he's ballooned it out of play. Waste.
Off we go again
46' Second half underway. No changes.
