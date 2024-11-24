Leeds United visit Swansea City in the Championship this Sunday looking to move back into the division’s top two with victory in South Wales.

Daniel Farke brings his side to the Swansea.com Stadium this afternoon looking to pick up where they left off before the international break.

Leeds defeated Queens Park Rangers last time out, while the Swans were defeated 1-0 by promotion challengers Burnley.

United arrive in South Wales with the possibility that Largie Ramazani could be involved in the matchday squad after overcoming an ankle ligament injury.