A Championship boss has served up huge praise for the Whites.

Swansea City boss Luke Williams has served up rich Leeds United praise ahead of this afternoon’s Championship showdown in South Wales and declared where he expects the Whites to finish.

Fourth-placed Leeds will kick-off at Swansea knowing that a victory would send them top on goal difference and a very complimentary Williams believes Farke’s side will seal automatic promotion this season after last year’s near miss.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Williams served up particular praise for Whites boss Farke and hailed his team’s numbers as “incredible” under the German boss.

Williams, though, says he is relishing the challenge of facing Leeds but signalled a very strong warning about what would be needed for the Swans to be “competitive” against the “incredible” Whites.

"Leeds are an absolutely fabulous team to be quite honest at the level,” said Williams.

“If you don't look at the images of the team on the screen and you just look at the statistics and the data, they are incredible, and then if you actually open your eyes and watch them you realise, they are incredible.

"Of course, we know what we're up against but I think we have competed this season against top sides in the division, better than we did last season and so we have to take some confidence from that and be brave and try to make a really good performance at home where we have been pretty good at home and this is going to be the ultimate challenge.

"We are going to have to be immaculate defensively and then we are going to have to be ruthless at the other end. If we get the chances and we create chances, we are going to have to take them to have any chance to be really competitive in this game and that's a great challenge for us."

Pressed on whether he thought Leeds would be in the top two come the end of the campaign, Williams declared: “Personally I do yeah and I don't say that lightly.

"It's not like there aren't other really excellent sides, I think there are.

“But I think this group, they have been together and they had a very good season last season in a season which was unparalleled really with the points the teams were taking at the top of the league.

"It was the highest total for the top four or five so incredible and then they have built on that.

"They have very good players and an excellent manager that has been in this position many times and is proven. He will be guiding them and he'll have that experience to help that group of players and that's a good combination."