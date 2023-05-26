A change in Sky Sports scheduling will see the broadcasters focus attention on the battle for the Europa Conference League as well as Premier League survival this weekend.

With the Premier League title wrapped up and already lifted by Manchester City, there is little to play for at the top of the table come the final day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United and Manchester United also both picked up enough points in midweek fixtures to confirm their places in the Champions League next year, meaning it's too late for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to complete their push for the top four.

The eyes of the footballing world will instead be on the bottom end of the table where Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City are all competing for one survival spot. The two sides that fail will be relegated to the Championship.

The Toffees look favourites to secure their Premier League status for another year with their fate in their own hands, a win against Bournemouth at Goodison Park would do the job for Sean Dyche.

Leeds United and Leicester City both need to win and hope other results go in their favour come Sunday afternoon.

Sam Allardyce has a huge task ahead of him on Sunday (Image: Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United fans can watch their side's meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road live on BT Sport 1, although have to be a customer or fork out for a monthly pass from £18 a month .

Sky Sports had chosen to focus on the other two relegation matches at Goodison Park and the King Power Stadium but have now U-turned on their priorities.

The broadcaster has deemed the race for Europa Conference League football, which is between seventh-placed Aston Villa, eighth-placed Spurs and ninth-placed Brentford as intriguing enough to deserve showing.