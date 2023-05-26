Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update

Sky Sports confirm Premier League finale TV change as Leeds United, Everton and Leicester fight for survival

With just days to go before the Premier League final day bonanza, Sky Sports have made a change to their broadcasting priorities.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 26th May 2023, 14:03 BST- 2 min read

A change in Sky Sports scheduling will see the broadcasters focus attention on the battle for the Europa Conference League as well as Premier League survival this weekend.

With the Premier League title wrapped up and already lifted by Manchester City, there is little to play for at the top of the table come the final day of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle United and Manchester United also both picked up enough points in midweek fixtures to confirm their places in the Champions League next year, meaning it's too late for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to complete their push for the top four.

The eyes of the footballing world will instead be on the bottom end of the table where Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City are all competing for one survival spot. The two sides that fail will be relegated to the Championship.

The Toffees look favourites to secure their Premier League status for another year with their fate in their own hands, a win against Bournemouth at Goodison Park would do the job for Sean Dyche.

Leeds United and Leicester City both need to win and hope other results go in their favour come Sunday afternoon.

Sam Allardyce has a huge task ahead of him on Sunday (Image: Getty Images) Sam Allardyce has a huge task ahead of him on Sunday (Image: Getty Images)
Sam Allardyce has a huge task ahead of him on Sunday (Image: Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds United fans can watch their side's meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road live on BT Sport 1, although have to be a customer or fork out for a monthly pass from £18 a month.

Sky Sports had chosen to focus on the other two relegation matches at Goodison Park and the King Power Stadium but have now U-turned on their priorities.

The broadcaster has deemed the race for Europa Conference League football, which is between seventh-placed Aston Villa, eighth-placed Spurs and ninth-placed Brentford as intriguing enough to deserve showing.

Aston Villa's finale match against Brighton will now be shown on Sky Sports Football, although only begins at 4:25 pm so there isn't much time allocated for build-up.

Related topics:Newcastle UnitedSky SportsPremier LeagueEuropa Conference LeagueManchester CityChampions LeagueLiverpoolJurgen KloppManchester United