Leeds United star slammed for key mistake as ‘scouts sent’ to watch Ligue 1 striker
All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as they pick up the pieces from another costly defeat.
Leeds United suffered yet another huge blow to their survival hopes on Sunday after losing to Bournemouth.
In the final game before a tough four-game run-in, the Whites fell apart on the South coast, losing 4-1 to the Cherries, who have now all-but wrapped up safety. Javi Gracia’s men are hovering just above the dotted line, but they could find themselves in even more danger after Monday night, with Everton and Leicester facing off.
In the meantime, Gracia will be desperately searching for answers, and while he does, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Meslier criticism
Former Leeds defender Jon Newsome has criticised Illan Meslier for his role in Bournemouth’s second goal.
The Whites keeper has been in poor form over recent weeks, and he dropped another clanger against the Cherries, coming out to gather a corner only to drop it in the path of an opposing player.
Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds, former Whites star Newsome said: “That’s awful, dare I say, from the keeper, Meslier, that’s really, really poor.”
Gracia has already been asked about the possibility of dropping Meslier, but he has resisted up to this point.
Diallo links
On the transfer front, Leeds are said to have sent scouts to France to watch Strasbourg forward Habib Diallo.
The Whites are going to need reinforcements this summer, particularly if they stay up, and Diallo has been tipped as an option. Football Insider say Leeds and West Ham have sent scouts to watch the forward playing in Ligue 1 ahead of a possible move this summer.
The 27-year-old has scored 17 goals for Strasbourg this season despite the French club battling to stay out of the drop zone. That might be the kind of player Leeds need, especially with Patrick Bamford struggling for goals this season.