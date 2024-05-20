Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are just one win away from an instant return to the Premier League.

Former Leeds United full-back Danny Mills insists the Championship play-off final will be won by whichever team deals best with the mammoth occasion.

Leeds face Southampton at Wembley on Sunday with an instant return to the Premier League up for grabs, and pressure is already beginning to build. Daniel Farke’s side go into the promotion decider off the back of an outstanding 4-0 semi-final second-leg win over Norwich City, having rediscovered their form at the perfect time.

Southampton beat West Brom 3-1 to book their place at Wembley with the gap between the top-four and those below as clear as ever. There is little to separate the Saints and Leeds in terms of quality on the pitch, and Mills believes the decisive element could be psychological.

“Leeds will be going to Wembley hoping they don't freeze, hoping that they can perform on the big occasion,” Mills told Sky Sports. “Leeds are probably just about favourites, although Southampton have played very well this season as well. It will be a massive game, completely sold out, the atmosphere will be absolutely bouncing, there'll be a raucous atmosphere I'm sure of that.

“Leeds need to be back in the Premier League, simple as that. We've seen on so many occasions it's not just about the match itself, it's about how you deal with the occasion and this will be no different. Whoever deals with the occasion best will probably go through and win the right to play in the Premier League.”

Having seen Leicester City win the Championship title, Leeds and Southampton meet knowing only one of last season’s three relegated Premier League teams will remain in the second-tier for another year at least. The financial implications of that bring added pressure at both ends, with parachute payments reduced each year.

That Southampton did the double over Leeds in the regular season will sit in the minds of supporters heading to the capital albeit both defeats came in unusual scenarios. Farke’s men were disappointingly flat on the final day at Elland Road with automatic promotion all but impossible, while the 3-1 defeat at St Mary’s in September came on a rare day in which the almost ever-present pair of Archie Gray and Joe Rodon were benched.