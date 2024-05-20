Ashley Barnes makes Leeds United admission in Elland Road message with Norwich City 'blame'
Norwich City forward Ashley Barnes has made a Leeds United admission with an Elland Road reflections message upon Norwich City’s season ending defeat in West Yorkshire.
Ex-Burnley striker Barnes and his Norwich side headed for Thursday evening’s Championship play-offs semi-final second leg at Elland Road with the tie in the balance after a goalless draw in the first leg at Elland Road.
Leeds, though, then absolutely blitzed the Canaries with a 4-0 victory as part of a night to forget for Norwich and Barnes who was jeered by United’s fans when substituted in the second half.
The Canaries got themselves into the play-offs via a strong second half of the season and sixth-placed finish but Barnes admits Thursday’s Leeds defeat was a devastating blow and says Norwich’s players only have themselves to blame. Norwich boss David Wagner was sacked in the aftermath of the defeat.
Writing on his Instagram page, Barnes said: "A devastating, disappointing night on Thursday evening for everyone. The highs of football wiped away very quickly! The achievement to reach the play-offs was a minimum in which we did but not being able to progress through with only ourselves to blame is a blow for everyone.
"Setbacks are what makes us stronger as individuals and as a group but the hunger to go again and challenge again next season is there more than ever!
"I want to thank the boss (Wagner) and Stuart Webber for bringing me to this amazing football club and to have the privilege to work with so many amazing people that work tirelessly behind the scenes in preparing and looking after us on a daily basis and knowing what this club means to them is why we love our job and what we do. Now time to rest and recover and you all next season stronger than ever."
