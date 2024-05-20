Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashley Barnes endured an awful evening at Elland Road as Norwich City crashed out of the play-offs.

Norwich City forward Ashley Barnes has made a Leeds United admission with an Elland Road reflections message upon Norwich City’s season ending defeat in West Yorkshire.

Ex-Burnley striker Barnes and his Norwich side headed for Thursday evening’s Championship play-offs semi-final second leg at Elland Road with the tie in the balance after a goalless draw in the first leg at Elland Road.

Leeds, though, then absolutely blitzed the Canaries with a 4-0 victory as part of a night to forget for Norwich and Barnes who was jeered by United’s fans when substituted in the second half.

The Canaries got themselves into the play-offs via a strong second half of the season and sixth-placed finish but Barnes admits Thursday’s Leeds defeat was a devastating blow and says Norwich’s players only have themselves to blame. Norwich boss David Wagner was sacked in the aftermath of the defeat.

Writing on his Instagram page, Barnes said: "A devastating, disappointing night on Thursday evening for everyone. The highs of football wiped away very quickly! The achievement to reach the play-offs was a minimum in which we did but not being able to progress through with only ourselves to blame is a blow for everyone.

"Setbacks are what makes us stronger as individuals and as a group but the hunger to go again and challenge again next season is there more than ever!