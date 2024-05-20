Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United looked like a team heading for the Premier League in Thursday night's win against Norwich City, writes DAVID PRUTTON.

They were comprehensive, clinical and ruthlessly efficient. It could have been more than 4-0. You could have been looking at six or seven goals by the end of it had Leeds taken all their chances and it was a real joy to see them in that particular form.

Everyone seemed to step back up to what they were doing earlier on this year in particular and even with the celebrations as well - yes, they were joyful, but it was also business-like. The players were keen to stress that they had won one game but there is still the biggest game of the season still to come which is exactly right and it was just a really good precursor to what potentially the play-off final could be.

The atmosphere was also amazing, absolutely amazing. The scarves going and the noise and just the life in the stands was just a joy to behold. When you've got that place bouncing, when the fans are singing I Predict A Riot, when all that's cracking off, it's just an absolute pleasure to be there in the flesh and to be part of. The players did their bit, the fans more than certainly did their bit and it's one last big push now against Southampton in Sunday's play-off final.

A JOY: Leeds United's play-offs semi-final second leg victory against Norwich City at Elland Road, as Georginio Rutter celebrates his strike, above. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Southampton sealed their place in the final with Friday night's win against West Brom and Leeds have got to be concerned, not necessarily worried but concerned because of Southampton having the better of them over the two games so far this season.

You've got to take that absolutely into account and there's no sense of taking them lightly at all. There's a nice little match up between former player and manager together in Russell Martin and Daniel Farke.

If Southampton play in that way where they want to dominate possession then Leeds are going to have to be patient. But Leeds have got so much power and pace in the attack that I would say sensibly that Southampton would be as concerned about Leeds as they are about Southampton, as they should be.

I think it will be a relatively tight affair. They are two teams that are in good form obviously coming into this. I just hope it is a really good spectacle of what the game is and the magnitude of it and what is at stake, not too cagey but obviously two teams feeling their way into the match to get themselves up and running.

Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.

I played for both clubs and they are two clubs that I am very, very fond of. There's both professional history and family history that are involved in the clubs so I've been inundated for tickets! But it's just a game that I look forward to as a spectacle and I look forward to be able to say that I work on it. For all the neighbours that are around me of course that are Leeds fans, I hope they have a good day.

It'll be amazing, absolutely amazing. It'll be a spectacle that's watched around the world and I sincerely hope it lives up to the billing. I understand what's at stake, I understand there's potential trepidation and cagyness. But it's a joy to be something that I can call a job and cover and it will be a joy to see that many familiar faces of both sets of fans packed into Wembley.

Leeds are just about favourites with the bookmakers but I would say it is pretty level. I think you've got to take into account those performances and the victories for Southampton so there is psychologically a little bit of an advantage. But I think this is as much of a level playing field for these two to come into as you could possibly wish for in a Championship playoff final because they are both former Premier League teams and both have flirted with the top two this season. Both had to deal with the disappointment of missing out on the top two and I would say it's a lot more even than having a 'favourite'.

There will be a lot of talk about Leeds United's record in the play-offs having never gone up in them and that can feed into the fans, that sense of trepidation and concern going into it. But these are now different people in the jersey, different management, different structure, different ownership. It's a world away from what it was so I'd like to think there's no weight of history on the shoulders of the players and they can go and express themselves.

I think it's the fans job and responsibility to make sure that they approach it with as much positivity as possible, even though obviously, historically, they haven't seen Leeds climb up through the playoffs. Maybe now is the time to buck the trend.

We covered Brentford in the play-offs a couple of years ago and Brentford had had many play-off campaigns that hadn't ended in victory. They managed to buck that and they are still a Prem team. That's what Leeds have got to do.

It's got to be business-like again, like it was in that second leg on Friday but now applied to Sunday because we know Leeds can do it. We also know that Leeds can potentially disappoint on the odd occasion and Sunday is absolutely not the time for that. If there's a school of thought to think that if Leeds play like they did on Thursday against Norwich then they will go up then I can see that.

But they were helped by some woeful Norwich defending and Norwich looked like they had run out of ideas after the first leg. For a team collectively to play that poorly takes some doing but Norwich absolutely did that which played right into Leeds; hands. Yes, you have got to beat the team in front of you but that team in front of them wasn't very good at all.