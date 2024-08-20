Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have just 10 days to replace the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Glen Kamara and Georginio Rutter.

Graeme Souness insists Leeds United are in a ‘difficult place’ with so much transfer business to do and little time to do it.

Leeds have 10 days to build a squad strong enough for a Championship promotion push, having lost more than £120million worth of talent so far this summer. Four first-team regulars in Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter have been sold, the latter seeing his move to Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed on Monday evening after they activated his £40m release clause.

Daniel Farke has consistently stressed the need for reinforcements and with just 19 senior players on the books, he has the smallest squad in the Championship by some margin. Incomings are expected before the August 30 deadline as club chiefs continue to work on targets, but Souness believes that by leaving it so late, Leeds are opening themselves up to paying a premium if selling clubs sense desperation.

“It puts Leeds in a very difficult place,” Souness told talkSPORT. “Now, wherever they go, whenever they try to buy someone, they’ll be buying under a premium. The selling team will know they’re bang under pressure. This should have been addressed weeks, if not months ago.”

Leeds are believed to have done extensive work on wide targets earlier this summer in anticipation of first-team exits, but have been picky in progressing interest into any kind of offer. Recruitment chiefs will not bend to the demands of selling clubs and would prefer to look elsewhere, rather than overspending.

Jonathan Rowe has been of interest but is seemingly closing in on a move to Marseille, while Jesurun Rak-Sakyi joined Sheffield United on loan after they were happy to provide assurances over game-time. Interest in Burnley’s Manuel Benson is genuine but the club understands it could be difficult doing business with a direct Championship promotion rival.

Obvious time pressures will put that stance to the test in the coming week or so but Farke trusts those in charge to get deals over the line. And the German has sent out a warning to any clubs hoping to rinse a desperate Leeds side.

“No, I don't send the message out ‘right now, Leeds United here we come and we’ll spend money and we'll overpay,’” he said last week. “No, definitely not. I don't want to make the life of our top negotiators difficult and I know I've got top, experienced guys on my side.

“I have to concentrate during this week on three games within seven days, also to keep everyone on track, and this is what I'm doing. So, for that, I can't travel around the country or into different countries and negotiate myself. So I need to trust our key people and they're doing a fantastic job.”