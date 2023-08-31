Leeds United next Championship opponents are looking to strengthen their ranks ahead of Saturday’s trip to Elland Road

Sheffield Wednesday have submitted offers to take Newcastle United duo Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick on loan ahead of Saturday’s visit to Leeds United, according to the latest reports from South Yorkshire.

The pair are not part of Eddie Howe’s plans at St James’ Park this season and are likely to leave the Magpies before the 11pm transfer deadline on Friday.

The Star reports an offer has been submitted for both players by the Owls but that discussions remain ongoing between the clubs with a deal not yet completed. West Brom and Leeds had both been linked with a move for Hendrick on Thursday, alongside Wednesday, with the Championship trio said to have been ‘lining up bids’ - per Football Insider.

It appears the Owls have made the first move for Hendrick as they look to complete a double swoop for the Newcastle players. Hendrick joined Newcastle on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, signing a four-year deal but has become a forgotten man in the north east. He spent time on loan at Queens Park Rangers, joining in January 2022 for six months.

He made the loan move to Reading last summer, spending the entire season at the Berkshire club as they were relegated from the Championship and has not played for the club since December 2021.

Hendrick has been training away from the first-team squad at Newcastle alongside Hayden. Ryan Fraser was also training away from the squad before he joined Leeds’ Championship rivals Southampton on loan earlier this month. Hayden had been strongly linked with a move to Premier League newcomers Luton Town but the clubs could not agree a deal.

“He’s someone we had a look at, clearly, there was interest. He’s a good player but unfortunately we couldn’t quite agree a deal. We can have a look and see what else we can do in the next couple of days,” said Luton boss Rob Edwards after their Carabao Cup win over Gillingham last night.

Hayden, who first joined Newcastle in 2016, spent last season on loan at Norwich City. Speaking about the duo, Howe previously said: “I think I had those conversations with those players last year, where they trained separately from the group. That was only so I could control the numbers that I was working with and maintain the focus of the players that were going to be part of our season.