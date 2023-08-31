Leeds United’s ex-Arsenal man completes season-long loan move to Championship rivals

Leeds United have sent one of their midfielders on loan to Championship rivals Middlesbrough

Leeds United midfielder Sam Greenwood has joined Championship rivals Middlesbrough on a season-long loan, it has been confirmed.

The 21-year-old joined Leeds from Arsenal three years ago and has gone on to make 35 senior appearances for the Whites, scoring one goal and providing five assists. His only goal for the club was a stunning curling effort in last November’s dramatic 4-3 home win over Bournemouth.

Boro, managed by former Premier League midfielder Michael Carrick, have endured a tough start to the Championship season with the Riverside Stadium outfit picking up just one point from their opening five games. Only Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday sit below them in the table.

Greenwood has been limited to just 21 minutes of football so far this term, coming off the bench in the 1-1 draw with West Brom at Elland Road and in this week’s Carabao Cup defeat to Salford City.

The 21-year-old who can play in midfield or attack, has made 35 senior appearances for the Whites since joining the club from Arsenal in August 2020.

“Greenwood has been limited to two outings from the bench this season and will now look to get further game time away from Elland Road. We thank Sam for his professionalism and wish him good luck during his time at the Riverside Stadium.”

Leeds are expecting further incomings before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Friday. Greenwood was also the subject of interest from his former club Sunderland but their north east rivals have won the race to sign him on loan.