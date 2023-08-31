Leeds United agree deal for international star as Whites close in on big double transfer swoop
Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal for another international midfielder, the club poised to complete a double swoop to strengthen the side in the middle of the park.
Leeds have been following 27-year-old Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara throughout the summer window and the Whites have now agreed a deal with Rangers to sign the Finland international midfielder according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.
According to The Athletic, Leeds and Rangers have agreed a fee of around £5m and the midfielder is now travelling to Leeds for medical tests as the Whites close in on two new midfield signings.
The club have also agreed a deal with Werder Bremen to sign Bulgaria international midfielder Ilia Gruev, again for around £5m according to The Athletic who report that the 23-year-old has already arrived from Germany for his medical.