Leeds United agree deal for international star as Whites close in on big double transfer swoop

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal for another international midfielder, the club poised to complete a double swoop to strengthen the side in the middle of the park.

Leeds have been following 27-year-old Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara throughout the summer window and the Whites have now agreed a deal with Rangers to sign the Finland international midfielder according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to The Athletic, Leeds and Rangers have agreed a fee of around £5m and the midfielder is now travelling to Leeds for medical tests as the Whites close in on two new midfield signings.

