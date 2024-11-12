The race for the Premier League could be set for a major twist as one of Leeds United’s main rivals for promotion are reportedly on the brink of a takeover.

After the Whites claimed a 2-0 home win against Queens Park Rangers to move into an automatic promotion spot on Saturday, Sheffield United leapfrogged Daniel Farke’s men by edging out Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday just under 24 hours later.

Intriguingly, that Bramall Lane win was reportedly taken in by a consortium led by American businessman Steve Rosen as they await the green light from the EFL to formally take ownership of the Blades. The Sheffield Star has claimed Rosen will partner Helmy Eltoukey, founder and CEO of the Guardant Health company, and the consortium could be further boosted by Hollywood director Joe Russo.

But how would the wealth of the would-be owners at Bramall Lane compare to those at Leeds United and others across the Championship?

1 . Oxford United - Erick Thohir and others Net worth: Unknown | Getty Images Photo Sales