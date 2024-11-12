Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s under-21s were in action on Monday night.

Leeds United’s youngsters have been dealt a setback despite a fresh double impact from a rising young star.

United’s under-21s travelled to Birmingham City’s under-21s on Monday evening in the Premier League Cup in which the young Whites were unbeaten after a 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic and 3-1 win at home to Stockport County.

Leeds, though, fell to a 3-2 defeat in the fixture in Stratford-upon-Avon despite two more goal contributions from thriving 17-year-old midfielder Rhys Chadwick.

Birmingham raced into a 3-0 lead by the 65th minute but Chadwick then continued his stellar recent run of goal involvements as Leeds set up a grandstand finish by netting twice in the final ten minutes.

With ten minutes left, winger Josh McDonald played in Chadwick who beat onrushing keeper Paul Mayo to bring Leeds back within two goals of the hosts. Eight minutes later, Chadwick turned provider, picking out Connor Douglas who fired past Mayo to further raise United’s hopes of completing a brilliant comeback.

Birmingham, though, saw out the game to record a 3-2 victory to leave Scott Gardner’s young Whites on four points from their three games played in the competition so far.

In-form Chadwick signed his first pro deal with Leeds in the summer, penning terms on a two-year contract. The teen was a key part of Rob Etherington’s under-18s side that reached the final of last season’s FA Youth Cup in which he bagged a brace in the quarter-final victory against Liverpool.

Winger McDonald, meanwhile, also 17, now has three assists from his last three games for the 21s. United’s 21s now have a break until their next game at home to Charlton Athletic on Monday, November 25 at home to Charlton Athletic - again in the Premier League Cup. The contest is a 7pm kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium in York.