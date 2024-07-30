Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

The 2024/25 Championship season is less than two weeks away and teams up and down the country are finalising their preparations. Leeds United landed back in the UK earlier this week after taking two wins from two in Germany, and Daniel Farke’s side will welcome Valencia to Elland Road this weekend before Portsmouth follow next Saturday for the opening game of the campaign.

Leeds have plenty still to do before the summer transfer window closes on August 30, but they are not the only ones working hard to strengthen. Farke’s men are favourites to go up but several other second-tier outfits will hope to challenge them and are spending money in a bid to do exactly that. It’s set to be a busy final few weeks of business and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories from across the division.

Mepham interest

Sheffield United have reportedly re-ignited interest in Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham, who was a target for Leeds during the January transfer window. The Star reports that Chris Wilder’s side have joined Scottish giants Celtic in pursuit of the 26-year-old, who continues to be linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium with minutes limited under Andoni Iraola.

Sheffield United and Leeds both had approaches swiftly knocked back by Bournemouth in January, with Iraola unwilling to lose an experienced asset mid-way through the campaign. But it seems the Blades will go back in for the Welsh international, although it is not clear whether that will be on loan or permanently, with an ongoing takeover process making it difficult for Wilder to spend any money.

Thomas-Asante deal

West Bromwich Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante looks set to join Championship rivals Hull City after a £3million deal was reportedly agreed. Football Insider claims that an improved offer has been accepted by those in charge at the Hawthorns, after an initial £2.5m proposal was rejected earlier this week.

Thomas-Asante has finished as West Brom’s top-scorer in each of his two campaigns with the club, registering 11 goals in 41 league games last season. Hull have prioritised attacking reinforcements as they look to replace Jaden Philogene and Liam Delap, with new head coach Tim Walter identifying and eventually landing the 25-year-old Baggies frontman.

Kaba bid accepted

Las Palmas have accepted a £1.3m bid from the Championship for striker Sory Kaba - although it is not clear who. Journalist Darren Witcoop reports that an ‘unnamed’ second-tier outfit have come forward with a proposal for the long-time Sheffield Wednesday target.